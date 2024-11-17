Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.64. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 285,395 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 122.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 104.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

