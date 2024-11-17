Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in October

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enstar Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $323.71 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $255.99 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

