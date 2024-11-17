Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on December 6th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

E opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

