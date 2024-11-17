Eni S.p.A. (E) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on December 6th

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
ENI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.
ENI Price Performance
E opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
