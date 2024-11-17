Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 777,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Endava by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 11.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 76.5% in the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,578,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

