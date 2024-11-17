Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

