Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.42% of AdaptHealth worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

