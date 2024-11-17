Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Independent Bank Group worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

