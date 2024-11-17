Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.7 %

MTD opened at $1,179.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,382.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,401.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,041.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.