Empirical Finance LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,032,000 after purchasing an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,328.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

