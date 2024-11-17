Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average is $321.24. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

