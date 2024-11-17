Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

MOH opened at $294.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

