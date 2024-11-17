Empirical Finance LLC Buys 266 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

