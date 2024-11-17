Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Decreased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $126.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

