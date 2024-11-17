Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,488. Emergent Metals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Get Emergent Metals alerts:

About Emergent Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.