EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of EMCORE worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 65.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMKR. Craig Hallum cut shares of EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

