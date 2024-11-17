EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

EME has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $498.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.35. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $525.31. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.