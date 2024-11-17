EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 501.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $498.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

