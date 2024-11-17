El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 41.4% in October

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

