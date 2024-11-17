EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in October

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,675.5 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDRVF remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

