EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in October

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,675.5 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Performance
EDRVF remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.
About EDP Renováveis
