ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 15188156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
ECR Minerals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.44.
ECR Minerals Company Profile
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
