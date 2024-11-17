Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMN opened at $101.61 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.