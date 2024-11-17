E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 56,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 125,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$72.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

