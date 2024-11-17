Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Doximity stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 91,240 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

