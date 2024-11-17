Douglas J. Parish Sells 5,750 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Parish sold 5,750 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $86,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621.80. This trade represents a 77.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 283.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 272,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

