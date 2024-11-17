DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Position Trimmed by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. lowered its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.49% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DBND stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.