DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as low as $8.00. DLH shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 86,156 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

