Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Lifted by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $46,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

