Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 543,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 317.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

