Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 477,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 81,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,868,000.

DFAE stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

