Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 54,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 202,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNTH. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $691.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

