Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

