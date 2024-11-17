Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

NYSE DIS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

