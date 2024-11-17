Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

