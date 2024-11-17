Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

