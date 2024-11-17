DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $1.64

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DBSDY opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.