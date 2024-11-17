DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Dividend of $1.64

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.6365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58.
DBS Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DBSDY opened at $128.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.
DBS Group Company Profile
