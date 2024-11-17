DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,609,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,583,929.75. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 36.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $160.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

