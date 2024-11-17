David A. Beitel Sells 56,750 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 56,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $4,108,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659.88. This represents a 99.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

