D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
D2L Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at C$10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. D2L has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.53.
About D2L
