D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

