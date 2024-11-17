CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.09. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $183.28 and a twelve month high of $318.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.