Curi RMB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 833 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119,824 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after acquiring an additional 572,251 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,285,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

CDNS stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

