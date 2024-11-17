Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

