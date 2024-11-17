Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,880.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,037.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

