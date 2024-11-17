Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 647 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

