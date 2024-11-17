Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in October

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,229,000 after buying an additional 151,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

