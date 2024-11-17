CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $336.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a PEG ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.25. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.86 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

