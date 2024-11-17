Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

CIK stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

