Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
CIK stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.