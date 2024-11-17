Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million-$845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.4 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

