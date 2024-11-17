Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Roth Capital raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

