Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 318,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.58 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

